CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

This Democrat and Republican from Pennsylvania are part of a unique group in an increasingly polarized country

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cartwright and Brian Fitzpatrick are political anomalies. The two Eastern Pennsylvania congressmen come from different political parties: Cartwright is a Democrat from the Scranton area, while Fitzpatrick is a Republican from Southeastern Bucks County. But the political pressures they face are not that dissimilar. In 2020, despite Cartwright winning by more than 3 percentage points, former President Donald Trump carried his district. That same year, President Joe Biden won Fitzpatrick's district but the Republican congressman won by a staggering 13 percentage points.

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fitzpatrick
Person
Matt Cartwright
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Joe Sestak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Political Party#Southeastern Bucks County#White House#Cnn#The Republican Party#Democratic#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

How Republicans are set to boost Democratic turnout in 2022

ANALYSIS — Just as Democrats were starting to watch their chances of maintaining majorities in Congress get washed out to sea with President Joe Biden’s declining job approval ratings, Republicans have handed them at least one, and maybe two, life preservers for the 2022 elections. With the historical trend of...
Arizona StateMSNBC

It's not just Arizona: Pennsylvania Republicans launch election 'review'

Even after the Arizona Republicans' election "audit" was exposed as an utterly bonkers exercise, there was little doubt that GOP officials from other states – many of whom traveled to Phoenix and took notes – would try to export the fiasco. The question wasn't whether we'd see some Arizona-style election "investigations"; the question was where and when.
Pennsylvania StateClearfield Progress

Republican Senate leader demands subpoenas for Pennsylvania’s election probe

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate’s top ranking Republican said Friday the commission spearheading an election investigation should issue subpoenas as soon as possible. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, told the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to convene Monday for a vote on the matter. The instruction comes...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The Democrats’ trillion-dollar question

Just when we thought it was no longer possible, DONALD TRUMP has topped himself again — this time with a statement Wednesday celebrating Robert E. Lee, the Southern insurrectionist who fought to preserve slavery. Trump lamented the “desecration” of Richmond, Va.’s “beautiful” bronze statue of “genius” Lee, whom Trump imagines would have led America to a “total and complete victory in Afghanistan” if only he’d been born 150 years later. Trump’s megaphone has been muffled by the loss of his Twitter account, and the media has mostly tuned out the firehose of outrage he issues via email. Normally we’d ignore this one too. But lest anyone forget, he is the leader of the Republican Party and might well run for president again in 2024.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

With Democratic help, Republicans notch a victory in their war on government

The White House has reportedly decided to withdraw the nomination of David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Chipman had run into resistance in the Senate that apparently made his confirmation impossible. Was it a scandal in his past? A lack of qualifications? A bizarre and disturbing ideology?
Presidential Electionbaylorlariat.com

Stop voting for Democrats and Republicans

I was eligible to vote in my first presidential election last November, and I cast my ballot for Joe Biden. It was something I had been waiting a long time to do — to finally be able to make my voice as an American citizen heard. I had spent four years angry, and there wasn’t anything I could do about it. Now, supposedly, there was. But even with the right to vote, there wasn’t anything I could do to create change.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Election ‘Audit’ In Pennsylvania Sows Intra-GOP Fight, Attacks By Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One Pennsylvania state senator’s campaign to carry out former President Donald Trump’s vision of a “full forensic investigation” into last year’s election has blown up into an intra-party war and a political opening for Democrats. It is also something Republican officeholders can seemingly no longer ignore. Previously dismissive of it — “we don’t need to relitigate 2020,” he said in June — the state’s top Republican senator came out after weeks of being labeled the chief obstacle and declared his support for the undertaking. “I am 100% behind it,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, told a pro-Trump...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Will Republicans ever stop crying voter fraud?

If you want to get a sense of former President Donald Trump's continued influence in the Republican Party, just look to the gubernatorial recall election in California. Such elections are always dicey for an incumbent — just ask Gray Davis — but recent indications are that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stands a pretty good shot of keeping his office.
California StateFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy