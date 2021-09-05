CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Talk: Grassley on Every County. Every Year.

By AJ Taylor
 5 days ago

Q: Why do you still go to every county in Iowa every year?. A: My 99 county tour is one of the most important things I do to make sure I'm representing Iowans well. When Iowans first elected me to Congress, I represented 18 counties in Iowa's third congressional district. Since day one, I made it a priority to keep in touch and keep my nose to the grindstone. I held in person meetings across my district as often as possible throughout each of my six years in the House of Representatives. When I decided to run for the U.S. Senate in 1980, I overheard a conversation among Iowans at a local restaurant. They made the observation that it "must be election time" because politicians were in town. That stuck with me and reflected the cynicism people have about government. When I won the election, I made the decision to hold at least one meeting in every county, every year.

The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I'm writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that's just south-west of Houston, where I'm doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
Ernst Finishes Up 99 County Tour for 2021

Finishing up stop number 99 on the year in Sioux County, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) last week officially wrapped up her 99 County Tour for 2021, her seventh consecutive year completing her annual tradition of visiting every single one of Iowa's 99 counties. Ernst celebrated with a slice of Iowa-famous pizza.
Governor Reynolds Announces Historic $100 Million Investment for Housing in Iowa

Governor Reynolds today attended the Housing Iowa Conference in Cedar Rapids and announced an additional $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Educated County in Every State

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.
Texas Governor Signs New Republican Voting Restrictions into Law

TYLER, TEXAS - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Tuesday an elections overhaul that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state. Democrats had spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the Republican Party's eroding dominance in the state.
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden's new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. "Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
Explainer: U.S. Senate referee in spotlight as Democrats pursue major spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Few know her name or have seen her on TV, but Elizabeth MacDonough is one of the most important people in Washington. As the Senate's parliamentarian, MacDonough advises lawmakers about what is acceptable under the chamber's rules and precedents. Her advice on arcane points of Senate procedure usually doesn't make the headlines, but can have lasting consequences.
The County With the Worst Health Insurance Coverage in Every State

The share of Americans under the age of 65 without health insurance fell every year between 2010, when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, and 2016, when President Barack Obama left office. Though the uninsured rate among Americans younger than 65 has inched up over the years since, it remains well below the 17%+ figures in the years leading up to the ACA.
WashingtonExaminer

Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report. Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials.
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
PA's GOP-Controlled Legislature Challenges Governor's School Mask Mandate

HARRISBURG, PA (WSKG) — Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled House of Representatives is mulling a legislative challenge to the Wolf administration's latest mask mandate for schools. A group of state senators, meanwhile, is readying a bill to change the state's constitution to prevent those mandates. Students, teachers, visitors and other people entering school...

