Sunday Talk: Grassley on Every County. Every Year.

Q: Why do you still go to every county in Iowa every year?. A: My 99 county tour is one of the most important things I do to make sure I’m representing Iowans well. When Iowans first elected me to Congress, I represented 18 counties in Iowa’s third congressional district. Since day one, I made it a priority to keep in touch and keep my nose to the grindstone. I held in person meetings across my district as often as possible throughout each of my six years in the House of Representatives. When I decided to run for the U.S. Senate in 1980, I overheard a conversation among Iowans at a local restaurant. They made the observation that it “must be election time” because politicians were in town. That stuck with me and reflected the cynicism people have about government. When I won the election, I made the decision to hold at least one meeting in every county, every year.