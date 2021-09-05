CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Horizon Forbidden West": Sony offers upgrade to next-gen console after criticism

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sony announced that there would be no upgrade option for the Playstation exclusive “Horizon Forbiddden West” from the PS4 version to the PS5 version of the game in the standard edition, the company received massive criticism. Now Sony reports with an update on the Playstation blog: “It is absolutely clear that the offers that we confirmed when we started our pre-orders missed the target”. Accordingly, a later upgrade is now possible.

