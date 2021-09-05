“Horizon Forbidden West”: Sony offers upgrade to next-gen console after criticism

Ubisoft has confirmed that the upgrade of Far Cry 6 purchased on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to next-gen version will be completely free. The launch of Far Cry 6 is coming next month. Console gamers may have some concerns about upgrading their purchased version of the game from the 8th generation to the 9th. This mainly affects PlayStation users, due to the recent scandal with the paid upgrade of Horizon: Forbidden West from PS4 to PS5 for owners of the standard edition. Sony eventually caved in under the barrage of negative comments and the update will be available to all editions of the game. Ubisoft, to avoid similar confusion, has explained in detail how such an upgrade will work for Far Cry 6.