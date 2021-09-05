CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Atlanta Hawks assistant GM named among next wave of executives

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 21: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Landry Fields #2 of the New York Knicks in action against the New Jersey Nets during their pre season game on December 21, 2011 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Nets 88-82. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#New York City#Gm#The New York Knicks#The New Jersey Nets#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBANBC Sports

Former Sixers first-round pick signs with Atlanta Hawks

It was a busy day for a pair of former Process Sixers, including one who found a new home with the team that bounced the Sixers from the playoffs just months ago. Ex-Sixers wing and 2016 NBA Draft pick Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Nets, signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Used To Switch Cars With Teammates To Trick Fans

For most people --or at least most older fans, Michael Jordan is the greatest player in NBA history. But even if you don't agree with that statement, it's undeniable that, at some point in his life, Michael Jordan was the most famous human being on Earth. That's not an overstatement.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Describes LeBron James As A "Little Ass Kid"

Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards although when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly has fond memories of the team. Back in 2020, he won his first NBA title with the squad and he also got to meet some interesting celebrities while playing in one of the most popular cities in the world. During that time, he was able to forge a relationship with LeBron James and despite rumors in the media, the two still have a great relationship.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks trade that helped define two other franchises

The Atlanta Hawks are in the early stages of the “Trae Young era” and have already shown tremendous promise. Young, heading into his fourth season, just signed a monster extension worth up to $207 million and he wasn’t the only one. John Collins also cashed in with a $125 million extension while Clint Capela got another two years and $46 million added onto his deal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith On The L.A. Lakers: "They Are Not The Front Runners, That Would Happen To Be The Brooklyn Nets."

After a disappointing finish in the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Lakers were in need of some serious reinforcements. And now, following a slew of big acquisitions, it's fair to say they have more than enough to go out and win it all next season. Besides LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers roster includes Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and Kent Bazemore (among others).
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: 3 legends for De’Andre Hunter to study this offseason.

Atlanta Hawks (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Atlanta Hawks will be looking for a more productive season from De’Andre Hunter in 2021-22. It is not that Hunter was not engaged when he hit the court, the problem was that he was injured for all but 23 games of the season.
NBAYardbarker

Bill Simmons Skeptical of Atlanta Hawks Winning More Than 46 Games

A little over a week ago, the NBA announced the 2021-2022 regular season schedule, and sportsbooks quickly released projected win totals for each team. The over/under for the Atlanta Hawks was 46.5 wins. That's five more wins than 2020-2021, even though they are playing ten more games this season. Enter...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young drops his first signature shoe in October

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports. Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young has a shoe coming out on the 1st of October. After signing with Adidas prior to draft night, the apparel company announced back in December of 2020 that they would be releasing a Trae Young 1.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: B/R cannot see a negative in the their offseason

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks did not have a single loss in the 2021 offseason. it is very rare that a team is able to accomplish a whole offseason without seemingly missing out or making a mistake.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Looking at past Eastern Conference Finals runners-up

May 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) and forward John Collins (right) react during pre game introductions before playing the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks fans are among the most stressed in the NBA

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the media darlings for their work last season and this offseason. They went deeper in the playoffs than anyone expected, drafted very well, and addressed their remaining needs free agency. But, as the old adage goes, you can’t please all of the people all of the time.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: How State Farm Arena Is Becoming Its Own Mecca

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks have arrived on the contending scene, and have State Farm Arena backing them up. This season was a sure-fire success despite succumbing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Unlike many squads, their home crowd had the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy