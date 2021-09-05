Road to Retirement: Financial repression is crushing retirees

There's a reason they call retirement "the golden years." It should be a leisurely time where you can enjoy all of your favorite hobbies and more time with your family, without the stress or commitment of a job. But, unfortunately, retirement doesn't look like such a pretty picture for the average American. According to a recent survey by Go Banking Rates, when asked to estimate how much money they had in retirement savings, 46 percent of all respondents said they had no money—yes, zero—put aside for retirement, while 19 percent said they'll retire with less than $10,000 to their name. The problem? Experts say the general rule of thumb is that you'll need to budget for approximately 80 percent of your pre-retirement income per year to live through retirement comfortably.