*Thank you GetXGo for sponsoring this post! Meet the GO Kit. All opinions are absolutely our own. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that absolutely anything can happen. Along with a global pandemic that ravaged the entire world, my small corner of the universe also experienced an earthquake with significant aftershocks and an unprecedented heat wave that has caused power outages and water shortages that will affect gardens, crops, and livestock in our area. Emergency preparedness has never been more important. And while we can absolutely look forward to the future with optimism, we should still be practical in preparing for the unexpected.