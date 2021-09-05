Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Versailles

(Jasonfang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A McKeesport man died following a motorcycle crash in North Versailles on Saturday.

Ryan E. Kushner, 37, was pronounced dead at UPMC Mercy Hospital after he was taken there for injuries he suffered in the crash on Route 30 at Clyde Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

First responders were called for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash and found Kushner with head injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and collision reconstructionists responded to investigate. Police said Kushner was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old man.

No further information was released. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

