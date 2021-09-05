CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talented 2023 Defensive Lineman Jaeden Jackson Woke Up to WVU Offer

By Karl Ludwig
wvsportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaeden Jackson isn’t a “top” recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle… yet, but it’s only a matter of time before he is. Already a top baseball recruit, garnering an 8.5 rating from PerfectGame.org — between a potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect and a potential top-10 round pick/highest level college prospect — it’s only a matter of time before the defensive lineman is both a top baseball and football recruit.

