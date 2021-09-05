Police: Suspects made homophobic statements, attacked 2 men at Bushwick bodega

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an incident where two men were attacked inside a Bushwick bodega Saturday.

According to police, the attackers made homophobic statements to two men inside the bodega at 15-59 Broadway around 2 a.m.

Police say the two suspects also attacked the two victims with a glass bottle and a screwdriver.

The attackers were apparently attempting to get away with an iPhone and cash from the victims.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.