Police: Suspects made homophobic statements, attacked 2 men at Bushwick bodega

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an incident where two men were attacked inside a Bushwick bodega Saturday.

According to police, the attackers made homophobic statements to two men inside the bodega at 15-59 Broadway around 2 a.m.

Police say the two suspects also attacked the two victims with a glass bottle and a screwdriver.

The attackers were apparently attempting to get away with an iPhone and cash from the victims.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
