As we celebrate the traditional last long weekend of summer, let’s take a moment to think of the significance of Labor Day, and particularly about how laborers have fared during this COVID-19 pandemic. It seems like a long time ago when we watched New Yorkers honor health care workers by banging pots and pans from the windows each evening. That was a humble, honest and heartfelt expression of gratitude at a time when people were confined to their homes and fearful of the unknowns about the spread of this mysterious virus.