Enjoy A Secluded Stargazing Show At The Stargazing Cabin In Arkansas

The song , Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star has lulled countless babies to sleep over the years. For adults, there’s The Stargazing Cabin! Bringing the classic lullaby to life, the secluded cabin boasts dark skies that are perfect for stargazing. Even better, there are great outdoor living spaces, like a no-roof fire pit, that make it easy to comfortably take in the celestial views.

Listed on Airbnb, The Stargazing Cabin is nestled on a 160-acre farm in the tiny town of Marshall.

Its secluded locale makes for a peaceful setting. It also means there’s no light pollution, resulting in prime stargazing conditions.

Inside the 720-square-foot cabin, you’ll find everything you need for a comfy overnight stay.

Able to sleep up to six guests, it’s got a sleeping loft with two full beds as well as a couch bed in the living room.

There’s also a full kitchen, laundry room, and bathroom with walk-in shower.

Some of the cabin’s best perks, though, are outside.

In addition to a huge wrap-around deck, there’s an upper balcony and outdoor eating space.

A fire pit surrounded by swings is another of the cabin’s outdoor amenities (and quite possibly, the best).

With comfy seating and no roof, it’s a prime spot for stargazing. Of course, you can comfortably take in the celestial show from just about anywhere on the property.

The great views aren’t limited to the nighttime hours, though. With mountains in the distance, the sunset views are just as stunning.

