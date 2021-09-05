State's governor attends 1967 Walla Walla fair opening
The 1967 Southeastern Washington Fair family night program featured “high class” entertainment from Polack Brothers Circus performers, reported Claude M. Gray in the U-B on Sept. 1. Attendance exceeded 4,100, the “biggest opening night fair audience in recent years.” Then Gov. Daniel J. Evans crowned Annie Tarwater Fair Queen. Tarwater’s court included princesses Carolyn Goodrich, Kay Wehe, Sandi Christensen and Lindsay Baumgardner. Evans said Walla Walla gave him a warm welcome with the 101-degree temperature that day.www.union-bulletin.com
