Walla Walla, WA

State's governor attends 1967 Walla Walla fair opening

By JOE DRAZON BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1967 Southeastern Washington Fair family night program featured “high class” entertainment from Polack Brothers Circus performers, reported Claude M. Gray in the U-B on Sept. 1. Attendance exceeded 4,100, the “biggest opening night fair audience in recent years.” Then Gov. Daniel J. Evans crowned Annie Tarwater Fair Queen. Tarwater’s court included princesses Carolyn Goodrich, Kay Wehe, Sandi Christensen and Lindsay Baumgardner. Evans said Walla Walla gave him a warm welcome with the 101-degree temperature that day.

