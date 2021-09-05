CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Grind: What are some unwritten rules of your MMO communities?

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis might seem strange to some people, but really, every game and community has a certain portion of stuff that’s based on community understanding rather than official rules. There are games where I’ve been told to not use duty finders because the game’s community eschews them, or games where there’s an unspoken rule to jump before a dungeon pull to signal that you’re ready, and so on. These little community-accepted touches abound, and today I’m curious about some of yours. What are some unwritten rules in your personal MMO communities?

massivelyop.com

