As high school football kicked off under the lights last week for the first time in 2021, Fort Bend squads hit the ground running in nearly every facet. The Marshall Buffalos are off and running in 2021 and don’t appear to have missed a beat, scoring early and often to overwhelm Eisenhower 68-34 last Thursday. Marshall used a potent rushing attack, spurred by a bevy of runners, to pick the Eagles apart in a scoring display familiar to its fans.