Public invited to provide input on Hamlin Local Waterfront Plan

The Town of Hamlin invites the public to participate in the update and development of its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). This plan is being prepared to identify issues and opportunities concerning Hamlin’s waterfront areas and to identify potential projects and policies that will protect and enhance these locations. The town has received a grant from NYS to update its plan, with anticipation that this will lead to funding for future maintenance and improvement projects through the NYS LWRP program. At its first public meeting in May, the town asked the public to provide input regarding issues and opportunities related to environmental concerns and economic development around the Lake Ontario Shoreline region and upland areas. At this meeting, the public is asked to discuss some potential project ideas that address the issues and opportunities for the town waterfront area.