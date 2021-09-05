Weak cold front arrives Sunday

We’ve been enjoying some absolutely gorgeous weather in the morning and hot but not humid conditions during the afternoon. We’re still expecting a few more days of similar conditions but a potential tropical system could impact the state next week and change our weather conditions. We’re waking up to a wonderful day today with some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen since May! Morning temperatures starting out in the low-to-mid 60s (with isolated upper 50s too!) will warm quickly. 70s will be around for much of the morning with 80s returning around 11 AM. Late-day highs should reach the low-to-mid 90s. We’ll rinse and repeat and do it all again tomorrow! Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s should steadily warm into the low-to-mid 90s with minimal humidity and lots of sunshine. Sunday features a small change as some humidity works back into the atmosphere. Morning temperatures, while still comfortable in the mid-60s, should be a touch warmer while afternoon highs may be a touch cooler thanks to partly cloudy skies and a small humidity increase. Rain chances are near 10% Sunday, mainly near the Brazos Valley. Smoke will continue to move through the atmosphere through the entire weekend reducing air quality and giving our skies some haze.