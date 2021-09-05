CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weak cold front arrives Sunday

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak cold front will move through North Texas today with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this morning and afternoon. But, much of North Texas will see no rain at all. The front will bring a drop in temperatures with highs in the low 90s. Winds will shift to the north around 10 mph behind the front.

