Spotted lanternfly update

By Kristina Gabalski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spotted lanternfly is coming closer to home. A population of the invasive pest has been found in Ithaca, just off the Cornell University campus. According to NYS Integrated Pest Management and Cornell, they were found on a tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) plant. Tree of heaven is another invasive species and a favorite host plant of the spotted lanternfly. The problem is, spotted lanternfly feed on many trees and plants, some of which are grown commercially in New York, including grapes.

