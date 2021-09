As Monday night's season-opening kickoff quickly approaches, today we offer up our picks for the five Rebels we expect to have all-star campaigns this fall. As with any list like this, there will be debate created over who is on it and who is not. Our criteria is simple: It's what we know of each player's abilities and what we witnessed from him during this fall camp and into preseason practices. Please tell us what you think in the comments section. Who else belonged on this list and why?