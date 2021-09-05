CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Larry’s top winds reach 125 mph; dangerous swells could reach U.S. East Coast

By Robin Webb, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

Hurricane Larry is expected to approach Bermuda at major hurricane strength, bringing the threat of winds, rain, and coastal flooding to the island, as well as “dangerous and life-threatening” rip currents and swells to the U.S. East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Larry’s top winds reached 125 mph Sunday, just 5 mph shy of the minimum threshold for a Category 4 hurricane.

This season, Hurricanes Larry, Grace and Ida all had winds top winds greater than 125 mph, according to Colorado State University hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach . Only three other Atlantic seasons on record have had three hurricanes with top winds of over 125 mph by this point in September: 1933, 2005 and 2008, he said.

Larry is forecast to bring “dangerous and life-threatening” rip currents and swells to the Bahamas and Bermuda on Monday and Tuesday, reaching the east coasts of the U.S. and Canada by midweek, according to the hurricane center.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Larry was 830 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islandsand 1,195 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving on a path to the northwest at 13 mph, up from 4 mph earlier in the day. Larry is expected to slow down after a few days.

Forecasters said there’s a chance Larry will exist until next week, becoming the longest-lived system of the season, surpassing Ida, which lasted nine days.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean is expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico early this week, reaching the southeastern United States by midweek. Forecasters said some development is possible late this week as it emerges over the Atlantic.

The next named storm to form would be Mindy.

Sun Sentinel staff writer Steve Svekis contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#U S East Coast#Coasts#Extreme Weather#Colorado State University#The Hurricane Center#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentwrde.com

Hurricane Larry Brings Dangerous Rip Currents to the Delmarva Coast

Hurricane Larry is churning about 1000 miles away from the Delmarva coast, but that does not give us the all-clear from all of its impacts. Though we will not experience strong winds, flooding, or storm surge, hurricane Larry spans such a large area with strong winds, that it is producing large swells that are reaching our coast and causing dangerous rip currents.
Florida Stateyaleclimateconnections.org

Mindy hits Florida Panhandle; Cat 1 Larry grazes Bermuda; Cat 4 Chanthu takes aim at Taiwan, and Cat 1 Olaf threatens Baja

Well, that happened fast! Tropical Storm Mindy formed at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday, September 8, in the waters south of the Florida Panhandle. Just over four hours later, at 9:15 p.m. EDT, Mindy was already making landfall at St. Vincent Island, Florida, with 45 mph winds. As evident in radar imagery, Mindy was in the process of organizing rainbands around its core just as it made landfall. It is fortunate the storm did not have an additional day over water, or else Mindy might have been a hurricane.
Environmenttheasburycollegian.com

Hurricane Ida ravages eastern U.S

Damage from Hurricane Ida is still being assessed. Ida’s remnants swept from the Gulf Coast into the northeast, leaving behind a climbing death toll of 63, while over one million customers reported power outages. The Category 4 storm made landfall on Aug. 29, after rapidly intensifying over three days. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy