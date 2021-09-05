CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hurricane Larry remains strong as it moves northwest in the Atlantic

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
5 p.m. forecast graphic of Hurricane Larry for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Larry remains a powerful storm as it moves northwest in the Atlantic and is projected to stay a major hurricane for the next couple of days.

The 12th named storm of the year is 830 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and 1,195 miles southeast of Bermuda with 125 mph maximum winds and is cruising through the mid-Atlantic at 13 mph, the NHC said in its 5 p.m. update.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued at this time, but the NHC warns the Lesser Antilles and portions of the Greater Antilles will experience large swells and rip current conditions today and the eastern coast of the U.S. including Florida could feel Larry’s swells after Labor Day.

“Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek,” said Brad Reinhart, NHC hurricane specialist. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Larry’s hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles from its center with tropical-storm-force winds 175 miles from the core.

Although the NHC projects some fluctuations in Larry’s intensity, little change in strength is forecast for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the NHC is also watching out for another possible storm system.

A low-pressure system is producing disorganized thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to move either northward or northeastward over the Gulf of Mexico. Not much growth is expected for this system thanks to some strong upper-level winds.

The NHC gives this system a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression within five days.

The next storm name on the World Meteorological Organization’s list is Mindy.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

