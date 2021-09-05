CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

'For a moment, they get to be like everyone else': Tri-State Special Kids' Rodeo marks 20th year

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 5—FORT MADISON — Jackson Chapman squealed with excitement Saturday as he took in the view of the Tri-State Rodeo grounds from atop a gentle steed. The horseback ride was a welcome change of pace for the 10-year-old Fort Madison resident. Because he has cerebral palsy, Chapman most often uses a wheelchair to get around, but the Tri-State Special Kids' Rodeo allowed him to experience a different kind of motion as the horse's muscles expanded and contracted beneath him.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Cerebral Palsy#Volunteers#Tri State#Burlington High School#Bhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

Kids jockey for position on second day of fishing rodeo

CYPREMORT POINT – The reason for the season, er, for the fishing rodeo, became clear midway through the three-day 61st annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo as well as a few minutes before the scales closed on the holiday weekend event’s second day Sunday. A 21 ½-foot Blazer Bay hurried in...
Fort Madison, IAPen City Current

Swan, Simmons named Rodeo kids royalty

FORT MADISON – Mondays of Ready-to-Rodeo Week are typically a day set aside for the kids and for the first time in two years, the kids again took center stage at C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena on the Tri-State Rodeo grounds. With 2020 being canceled due to the pandemic, fans and...
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Bike Rodeo Teaches Kids to Ride Safely

Grand Prairie—The Western Horizon District of the Circle 10 Council Boy Scouts of America hosted…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Knez kids a powerful pair for Moffat County rodeo

Katie Jo and Chance Knez love a lot of the same things. They both love horses. They both love rodeo. They both love family. Neither Knez sibling can remember a time when they weren’t riding horses, and that goes for rodeo, too. And even Katie Jo, just three years the elder to little brother Chance, probably can’t remember a time without him around.
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Special Culinary Contest Happening at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – There are a number of events happening during the annual Amairllo Tri-State Fair & Rodeo. There are some that even we can participate in. Like the Special Culinary Contests which begin on September 18th. To purchase tickets click here.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Angel Lights to mark 20th year since Sept. 11

LOCK HAVEN — Angel Light luminaries will shine in Triangle Park on Saturday, Sept. 11. This year marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks. Two decades later, many of us still remember that terrible day. Angel Lights are a heart-warming, peaceful, positive response to a tragedy the nation will never forget.
Washington Stateparentmap.com

BECU Kids Get in Free at Washington State Fair

All kids ages 18 & under will receive FREE Washington State Fair gate admission Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-6. Kids 5 and under are free each and every day of the Washington State Fair. No coupon is necessary to take advantage of this amazing offer!
SportsDaily Gate City

Rodeo Breakfast, Special Kids' Rodeo see fewer attendees

The Rodeo arena and pavilion looked almost normal Saturday, unlike 2020 when all pre-rodeo, as well as the Tri-State Rodeo itself, were cancelled because of COVID-19, but yet the ongoing pandemic was evident. Both the Rodeo Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by Fareway, at the pavilion, and the Special Kids’ Rodeo in...
RestaurantsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Rise and Shine With These 25 Places to Get a Yummy Breakfast in the Tri-State

All our lives we’ve been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I don’t know about it being the most important meal, but I definitely know that is the most delicious meal of the day. And breakfast doesn’t just have to be your first meal of the day – all of those scrumdiddlyumptious breakfast foods can, and should be eaten at any time of the day. At our house, breakfast is almost always a part of our weekly dinner menu.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Tri-State Food Bank gets 40K pound donation of mac & cheese

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank received a massive donation of one of America’s most popular comfort foods. Thursday morning, a semi backed into the dock loaded with 40,000 pounds of mac and cheese. It was donated by Land O’Lakes. Officials say it will feed around 8,000 families.
Musicvineyardgazette.com

That Time of Year When Everyone Wants to Get the Blues

It's the time of year when everyone want to get the blues — bluefish, that is, along with, false albacore and bonito. The seventy-sixth annual Martha's Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby starts 12:01 Sunday morning. It's time, ladies and gentlemen of the Order of Rod and Reel: go fish.
Festivalwatervilletimes.com

Ceremony Marks 20th Anniversary

The Clinton Fire Department will lead a community ceremony Saturday morning in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States. The event will begin at 8:46 a.m. with the first of four soundings from the fire horn. That time, plus at 9:02, 9:37 and 10:03 a.m. all signify the times 20 years ago Sept. 11 when four planes crashed after being hijacked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy