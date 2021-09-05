'For a moment, they get to be like everyone else': Tri-State Special Kids' Rodeo marks 20th year
Sep. 5—FORT MADISON — Jackson Chapman squealed with excitement Saturday as he took in the view of the Tri-State Rodeo grounds from atop a gentle steed. The horseback ride was a welcome change of pace for the 10-year-old Fort Madison resident. Because he has cerebral palsy, Chapman most often uses a wheelchair to get around, but the Tri-State Special Kids' Rodeo allowed him to experience a different kind of motion as the horse's muscles expanded and contracted beneath him.
