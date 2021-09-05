'For a moment, they get to be like everyone else': Tri-State Special Kids' Rodeo marks 20th year

All our lives we’ve been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I don’t know about it being the most important meal, but I definitely know that is the most delicious meal of the day. And breakfast doesn’t just have to be your first meal of the day – all of those scrumdiddlyumptious breakfast foods can, and should be eaten at any time of the day. At our house, breakfast is almost always a part of our weekly dinner menu.