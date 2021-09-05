Health and Wellness: Five reasons exercise is hurting your back
The research continues to show that the best “treatment” for back pain is exercise. But what do you do when exercising hurts your back instead of helps?. This is one of the most common frustrations I hear. The doctor looks at their back and takes an X-ray. He or she only sees something like arthritis or degenerative disc disease. Surgery doesn’t make sense - so the advice is to go exercise - and specifically to strengthen their core. But when it doesn’t work they are at a loss.www.seacoastonline.com
