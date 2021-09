With roster cuts looming, one Jacksonville Jaguars player to keep an eye on is Tim Tebow. After spending several years away from football, he’s attempting to make a comeback. But instead of playing quarterback like he did during most of his collegiate and pro career, he’s now making the transition to tight end. The 2010 first-round pick has a steep hill to climb to make the team but Florida head coach Dan Mullen believes he has a unique skill set that will help him be on the Jaguars’ roster in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.