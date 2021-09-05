Presbyterian’s Ren Hefley sets FCS record with 10 scoring passes

Michigan transfer Ren Hefley stood out in his debut for Presbyterian by setting an FCS record with 10 touchdown passes during Saturday’s 84-43 victory over visiting St. Andrews at Clinton, S.C.

Hefley broke the record of nine shared by Mississippi Valley State’s Willie Totten (1984 vs. Kentucky State) and Portland State’s Drew Hubel (2007 against Weber State). Football legend Jerry Rice caught five of Totten’s touchdown passes for Mississippi Valley.

Hefley set the record with a 6-yard scoring pass to Delvecchio Powell II on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Hefley completed 38 of 50 passes for 538 yards, the second-best yardage in Blue Hose history behind Tim Webb’s 648 against North Greenville in 2007.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huff also threw two touchdown passes. The total of 12 represents a team record for scoring passes in a game.

Presbyterian also set school records for points and total offense (814 yards) in a game during the rout of St. Andrews, an NAIA program in Laurinburg, N.C.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: