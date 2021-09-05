WATCH: UCLA takes down No. 16 LSU, 38-27

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three touchdown passes, and Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown ran for one touchdown each as host UCLA upset No. 16 LSU 38-27 on Saturday night.

Thompson-Robinson passed for 260 yards on nine completions and Charbonnet had his second consecutive 100-yard game (117) as the Bruins improved to 2-0.

Max Johnson completed 26 of 46 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns as the Tigers lost their season opener after evacuating from Baton Rouge to Houston a week earlier to avoid Hurricane Ida.

Kayshon Boutte caught nine of Johnson’s passes for 148 yards and each of his touchdowns, but LSU had just three rushing yards at halftime and finished with 48.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Caleb Johnson intercepted Max Johnson, setting up UCLA at the LSU 17.

That led to Thompson-Robinson’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on third-and-7 for a 21-10 Bruins lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lYk8_0bnAqZFg00 Also Read:
Takeaways from Saturday’s college football Week 1 action

The Tigers responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Boutte to cut the deficit to 21-17.

Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 43-yard field goal for UCLA and Cade York answered with a 33-yarder that left the Bruins with a 24-20 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Brown’s 1-yard touchdown increased the Bruins’ lead to 31-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Thompson-Robinson added a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Philips, and Max Johnson and Boutte responded with a 45-yard TD throw and catch of their own.

After a scoreless first quarter LSU took a 7-0 lead when Max Johnson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Boutte on third-and-goal.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Thompson-Robinson threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich to tie the score.

UCLA made it touchdowns on consecutive possessions when Charbonnet ran 12 yards for a 14-7 lead.

Eli Ricks intercepted Thompson-Robinson at the Bruins 33, leading to York’s 26-yard field that cut the lead to 14-10 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

