Tom Brady says he had COVID-19 in February

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contacted COVID-19 during his team’s Super Bowl celebration in February, according to a report by the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady confirmed he had COVID-19 shortly after the Super Bowl 55 championship boat parade, per the report. Brady’s parents also dealt with COVID last year.

Although Brady’s team is 100 percent vaccinated, the 44-year-old quarterback believes this season could be even more challenging than last season.

Tom Brady hints he could play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 season

“I actually think it’s going to be play more of a factor this year than last year,” Brady told the Times. “Just because of the way what we’re doing now, what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.”

— Field Level Media

