Chicago, IL

Suburban Residents Risk Losing Homes Over Rising Pension Costs

RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
CHICAGO - Because the cost of generous government retirement packages has grown faster than existing government revenues can sustain, property taxes continue to climb. Patricia Hill grew up in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood dreaming of one day owning a home. She and her husband accomplished that dream in 2003 when they moved to the suburb of Matteson to raise their two daughters. They bought a two-story home in a quiet neighborhood for $315,000. Her property taxes were $7,800 for 2004. Continue Reading

