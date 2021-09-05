CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy's Role In Filling The Nutrient Gap

ST. LOUIS - The Dietary Guidelines for Americans tell us that people do not consume enough calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and fiber. Labeling those four as “nutrients of concern” highlights the importance of getting enough of them. “The good news is that three out of the four nutrients of concern are found in dairy,” states Kelsey Bentlage, registered dietitian for St. Louis District Dairy Council. Boosting these nutrients can help decrease the risk of heart disease, cancer, Continue Reading

ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
