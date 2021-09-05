Gov. Pritzker Activates Approximately 160 Illinois Army National Guard Members For Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

SPRINGFIELD - September is Campus Fire Safety Month and Illinois is among numerous other states urging students to create and practice a fire escape plan. The goal of this month is to help prevent common campus fires and reduce fire hazards. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) fires in student housing cause an average of one death, 32 injuries, and $15 million dollars in property damage each year. Three out of four of those fires begin in the kitchen. The likelihood Continue Reading