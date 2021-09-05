CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Gov. Pritzker Activates Approximately 160 Illinois Army National Guard Members For Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker activated approximately 160 members of the Illinois Army National Guard in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. "As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Illinois' brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue team Continue Reading

Springfield, IL
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Statement On The House Passage Of The Landmark Energy Package

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the House passage of the comprehensive energy package, Senate Bill 2408, that puts consumers and the climate first: “Today, with the House passage of SB 2408, the State of Illinois is one historic step closer to reaching a 100 percent clean energy future. For many years, comprehensive energy legislation that puts consumers and the climate first has been debated while scientists around the world have sounded the Continue Reading
Springfield, IL
RiverBender.com

Lawmaker Asks Pritzker For Metrics Needed To Relax Mask Mandates

SPRINGFIELD – A state lawmaker says residents are demanding clear goalposts to aim for to relax COVID-19 mitigations such as mask mandates. Nearing 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on a variety of things – ranging from economic restrictions to masks in schools – have gone unchecked by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Republican state Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said that has to change. “If the public can go Continue Reading
Springfield, IL
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Statement On Energy Compromise That Puts Consumers And Climate First

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the latest comprehensive energy package, Senate Bill 2408: “I would like to thank Speaker Welch and Leader Evans for their collaborative leadership in reaching a compromise amendment that puts consumers and climate first while protecting and creating jobs. I look forward to this amendment advancing in the House and Senate and making its way to my desk where I will sign this historic agreement into law.” Continue Reading
Congress & Courts
RiverBender.com

LaHood, Davis Announce 183d Wing Base Project Included in Committee-Passed NDAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Rodney Davis (IL-13) announced the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed 57-2 out of the House Armed Services Committee with a project request they made jointly for $10,200,000 for the 183d Wing of the Illinois National Guard based in Springfield. The bill passed on a bipartisan basis and will be considered by the full House next. If it passes it will likely go to conference with the Senate to reach a final agreement. Continue Reading
Illinois State
RiverBender.com

Godfrey Firefighter, Jake Ringering, Among Seven Fallen Firefighters To Be Honored

SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is hosting the Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor Ceremony Friday, September 10th at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds in Springfield. Jacob "Jake" Ringering, a firefighter who died in the act of duty at a fire, will be honored with multiple others. State Fire Marshal Matt Perez will honor seven fallen Illinois firefighters for their heroic sacrifice as their families will be presented with the Duty Death Continue Reading
Springfield, IL
RiverBender.com

Durbin Discusses Staffing Concerns At Usp Thomson With Local 4070 Of The Council Of Prison Locals

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today spoke by phone with Jon Zumkehr, President of Local 4070 of the Council of Prison Locals (CPL), and Brian Mueller, CPL North Central Regional Vice President, about ongoing staffing challenges at USP Thomson and Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facilities throughout Illinois. Durbin received an update on retention and recruitment efforts at USP Thomson, including the success of direct Continue Reading
Congress & Courts
RiverBender.com

Elik Votes Against Job-killing Energy Bill And Utility Rate Hike

ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 2408 to increase utility rates and put thousands of people out of work in Illinois: “I voted against the energy bill approved tonight because it severely impacts manufacturing jobs in the Metro East. It schedules Prairie State Energy Campus for closure, putting hundreds of people out of work in our region and thousands out of work throughout Illinois. Continue Reading
Illinois State
RiverBender.com

Intersect Illinois Announces Dan Seals To Serve As New CEO

CHICAGO - Intersect Illinois, the statewide economic development organization focused on bringing businesses to Illinois, today announced it has named Dan Seals as its new CEO. Seals will guide the organization in its mission to bring jobs and investment to Illinois by collaborating with the State of Illinois, industry, academic, civic, and government partners to enhance Illinois’ profile as a top destination for global business and to attract investment throughout the state. Illinois Continue Reading
Illinois State
RiverBender.com

Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery County Results Of ISP Recent Safety Enforcement Programs

JERSEY/MACOUPIN/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announced the results of a Distracted Driving Enforcement Program (DDEP) patrol, Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrol, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrol, Roadside Safety Checks (RSC), and Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Montgomery, Jersey, and Macoupin Counties during August and September. These programs provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers t Continue Reading
Congress & Courts
RiverBender.com

Duckworth And Rep. Barbara Lee Urge Senate Leadership To Support Families In Need Of Diapers In Reconciliation Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) urged House and Senate leaders to include $200 million through the Social Services Block Grant to fund a national grant program focused on distributing diapers to millions of families in need in the upcoming reconciliation package. Duckworth and Lee made their call for additional funding for families in need in a letter that was cosigned by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and U.S. Continue Reading
Springfield, IL
RiverBender.com

State Fire Marshal Encourages Higher Education Students To Create And Practice A Fire Safety Plan

SPRINGFIELD - September is Campus Fire Safety Month and Illinois is among numerous other states urging students to create and practice a fire escape plan. The goal of this month is to help prevent common campus fires and reduce fire hazards. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) fires in student housing cause an average of one death, 32 injuries, and $15 million dollars in property damage each year. Three out of four of those fires begin in the kitchen. The likelihood Continue Reading
Springfield, IL
RiverBender.com

Illinois Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Program Achieves Significant Milestone

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) reached a key milestone with the final transition of agencies to the Enterprise Resource Planning’s (ERP’s) finance platform. Currently, over 3,200 users across 65 agencies are using the SAP ERP system, with over $65 billion in vouchers processed since the program's inception. The ERP program is driving the state of Illinois towards a modern and integrated IT platform across finance, human capital management, and Continue Reading
Joliet, IL
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Opens Investigation Into Joliet Police Department

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that the Attorney General’s office is launching an investigation into possible patterns or practices of unconstitutional or unlawful policing by the Joliet Police Department. The civil investigation follows requests made by the Joliet mayor and members of the Joliet City Council. The Attorney General’s office will examine the Joliet Police Department’s policies, training, practices, and supervision as they Continue Reading

