Is Connor Seabold about to become Red Sox' latest secret weapon?

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.