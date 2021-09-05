Is Connor Seabold about to become Red Sox' latest secret weapon?
Triple-A pitcher Connor Seabold has put himself firmly on the Red Sox radar when it comes to potentially helping the big league club down the home stretch.www.audacy.com
Triple-A pitcher Connor Seabold has put himself firmly on the Red Sox radar when it comes to potentially helping the big league club down the home stretch.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei
Comments / 0