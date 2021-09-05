Economic Impact: The number of people quitting their jobs is at near-record levels

CHICAGO (CBS) — As benefits end and people start looking for jobs, they might be harder to find. Employers added 235,000 jo s in August — far short of the 850,000 jobs added in June and nearly 1 million in July. President Joe Biden blames the threat from the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the vaccine hesitant for the big drop in the number of new jobs. “Even with the progress we’ve made, we’re not where we need to be in our economic recovery,” he said. “Too many have not gotten vaccinated, and it’s creating unease in our economy and around our kitchen tables.” University of Chicago Economics Professor Austan Goolsbee spoke with CBS 2 about the impact of these numbers and the expiring benefits, including what to expect without the extra federal boost, how worried we should be about the drop in new jobs and how much of a factor the Delta variant is in the job picture right now.