CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Man Injured In Fairhill Shooting

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWfwC_0bnApVgZ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at North Lawrence Street and West Indiana Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Injured After Shot 5 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting left a man injured in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 23rd Street and Lehigh Avenue. Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot five times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 Charged In July Shooting Aboard Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City That Left Passenger Seriously Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have charged two people in connection to a shooting on a SEPTA bus that left a passenger seriously injured in July. Police arrested 23-year-old Darnell Still and 31-year-old Danesha Harper. Still was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses. Harper was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses. The shooting happened, 1 a.m. on July 15, aboard a bus at Broad and Chestnut Streets. Police say a 29-year-old passenger was shot and left seriously wounded. According to investigators, the bus was moving at the time of the shooting and there were 15 passengers...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Dead, Woman Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North Garnet Street. Police say a man and a woman were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman is in stable condition. There’s no word yet on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Single-Car Crash Injures 1 Person In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A single-car crash in North Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. Police had to shut down Broad Street for a while to clear the scene. No word yet on the driver’s condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man, Hanif Crump, Dies In Strawberry Mansion Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has died Thursday after being shot several times earlier this week, police say. The man was later identified as Hanif Crump. Crump was shot two times in his head, two times in his left arm, and once in the torso early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West York Street, which is around the corner from where he lived in Strawberry Mansion. Crump was transported to Temple University Hospital by police. He was initially listed in critical condition before he passed early Thursday morning. A 20-year-old man was also shot in the chin during the incident, according to police. He was transported to Temple Hospital and is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Find 9-Month-Old Boy Unharmed After Car Stolen Outside Northeast Philadelphia Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mother and baby boy are together again after someone stole their car, with the baby inside. Now, Philadelphia police are looking for the driver. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was parked outside a fast-food restaurant near Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street in the Northeast. Her 9-month-old son was in a car seat. Investigators say she left the engine running, then while she was inside the restaurant, someone jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. Police pulled out all the stops to find the child unharmed. “We immediately notified all responding units in the city with the description of the vehicle, it was dark-colored Volkswagen Passat,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We gave the license plate number. We had our helicopter, our aviation unit, over top for an aerial view and we did a rigorous search for about 30 minutes.” Police found the child in the car at Adams Avenue and Tabor Road, about four miles away, without the driver. Police are checking surveillance video at the strip mall. They’re also checking the car for fingerprints and DNA.
Bridgeton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Mother Calls For Justice After Aaliyah Eubanks Found Tied, Shot To Death Inside Bridgeton Apartment

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey mother is calling for justice. Her daughter was brutally murdered in her own home this past March. Several months later, there are still no arrests. CBS3 Mysteries has covered some of the area’s most notorious unsolved cases. This week, we focus our attention on a brutal homicide that has until this moment received very little notice. Nearly a full calendar’s worth of seasons have passed since Aaliyah Eubanks was murdered in her Bridgeton apartment. On a summer afternoon, family and friends visited her grave, adding some scarecrows and fall flowers. The deadly shooting happened on March 16. Jennifer...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘It Always Lives With You:’ Philadelphia Firefighter Recalls Search And Rescue At Ground Zero

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a day Craig Murphy, and the entire country, will never forget. The First Deputy Commissioner for the Philadelphia Fire Department remembers September 11, 2001, vividly, arriving at Ground Zero with Pennsylvania Task Force One. “You could smell burning paper, there was concrete dust everywhere,” he told CBS3. “It looked like snow, a lot of dust, and you could smell jet fuel and the fires that were burning.” The group arrived after two planes crashed into the iconic World Trade Center, hitting the North and South towers. They had a single task: searching for any survivors in the rubble...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 Injured In Fiery Crash Along Broad Street In Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fiery crash along Broad Street has left at least two people injured in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden section. Fire crews were dispatched to Broad and Brandywine Streets, around 4:22 a.m. Friday, for a report of a crash with entrapment. Officials say two cars collided and one then burst into flames. According to investigators, the drivers were speeding in the southbound lane when one of them rear-ended the other causing them to lose control. The driver who was hit was ejected onto the highway. Both men were taken to Jefferson University Hospital where one is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition with head trauma. BREAKING: A two vehicle crash that resulted in a car fire with a downed pole has all lanes CLOSED on Broad St in both directions between Spring Garden St and Wallace St until further notice. Police remain on scene for further investigation. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/0AeqZnA8bi — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 10, 2021   No word on what caused the crash. The crash closed a portion of Broad Sreet for several hours. CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report. 
Wilmington, DEPosted by
CBS Philly

Quadruple Shooting In Wilmington Under Investigation, Police Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington are investigating after a quadruple shooting injured three women and a man. The incident happened around 4:13 p.m. near A and New Castle Streets. The Wilmington Police Department said officers found four victims. A 57-year-old man is in critical condition, while 48-year-old and 55-year-old women are stable. The fourth victim, a 54-year-old woman, arrived at the hospital and is considered stable as well. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call (302) 576-3606.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Injured After More Than 10 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old driver is fighting for his life and his passenger was injured following a drive-by shooting overnight in North Philadelphia. Police say it happened on the highway at 23rd and York Streets, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. One eyewitness told officers that a dark SUV, possibly a Cadillac, drove by the victim’s car and began firing. The victim’s car had more than 10 bullet holes. Investigators say they found one thing unusual near the car. “One of the manhole covers on the sewer is actually opened and turned on its side, and that’s where we found a cell phone and large amount of blood, like someone, possibly opened the manhole by the sewer cover to throw something in there,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officials say the driver was shot twice in the head and is in very critical condition. The passenger was also shot in the face but is expected to be OK. Police say they will be reviewing security footage from a nearby business. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Looking To Identify Driver Found Dead Inside Wrecked Car In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police in Wilmington are working to identify a driver found dead in a wrecked Mercedes. An excavation crew found the car around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Route 48 and Hercules Road. Police believe the driver was heading westbound on Route 48 when they lost control, hit an embankment, and flipped.   If you have any information, you’re asked to call Delaware State Police.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

40-Year-Old Kenneth Walker Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver is dead after a motorcycle crash in Philadelphia. It happened Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. at Broad and Vine Streets. The 40-year-old driver of the motorcycle was identified as Kenneth Walker, of Tasker Street. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson University Hospital. The driver of the car was not injured. No further information is available at this time.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Arrest Made After 19-Year-Old Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia Police say he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened at the intersection of North 22nd and West Huntingdon Streets around 5:07 p.m. The department said the victim was shot 16 times throughout the body. The victim later died at the hospital. The department said an arrest has been made in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Doylestown, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Car Carrier Goes Down Embankment Following Crash In Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a crash involving a car carrier in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the Route 611 bypass at State Street in Doylestown. Around noon Wednesday, the truck went down an embankment. Police say the roadway has re-opened and the car carrier has been removed from the scene. There’s no word yet on if anyone is hurt.    
Burlington County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Found Dead Behind Burlington County Convenience Store, Prosecutor Says

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mount Holly are trying to identify a man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon behind a convenience store. The body was found behind Millerie’s Market & Deli around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said a juvenile found the body, which is described as a white man around 5 foot 6 with black hair and facial hair. Authorities guess he is between the ages of 25 and 35. Investigators said they have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will be done by the Burlington County Medical Examiner. Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity should call 609-265-7113.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s ‘Ya Fav Trashman’ Honored By Pennsylvania State Officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philly favorite was recognized Thursday by state officials. State Representative Jared Solomon presented a citation from the State House to Terrill Haigler, better known as “Ya Fav Trashman.” Haigler is a former Philadelphia Sanitation Department worker. He’s been on a mission to help with COVID precautions for the city’s essential workers, and for his continuing work to keep city streets clean. “My mission is that we get to zero litter in Philadelphia by 2025, but I can’t do it alone,” Haigler said. “It really does take all of us.” Haigler resigned from his job with the city earlier this year to be “Ya Fav Trashman” full-time.
Trenton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Killed After Ejected From Slingshot Motorcycle Into Trenton Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving a Slingshot motorcycle in Trenton. Police say the driver lost control and struck a barrier on Passaic Court. The passenger was ejected and landed in the Delaware Canal. A dive team was called to the scene to find him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is in critical condition. No word on what caused the accident.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Die After Crashing Into Dump Truck Parked On Side Of Sicklerville Road

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after police say they crashed into a dump truck parked on the side of the road. Gloucester Township police say it happened on Berlin Cross Keys Road shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews worked to clear the roadway. The area between Kearsley and Turnersville Roads remained closed for several hours. The victims’ identities have not been released.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Multi-Faith Neighbors Network Helping Afghan Evacuees Settle In Greater Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Around 10,000 Afghan refugees have come through Philadelphia International Airport. Where they will all eventually live is up in the air. As many Afghan evacuees look to resettle into the region, many are entering a country and a culture they know nothing about with little more than the clothes on their backs. A multi-faith initiative is bringing the Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities together to help them with basic necessities. The City of Philadelphia has so far welcomed as many as 10,000 Afghan evacuees through Philadelphia International Airport with 973 just arriving on three separate flights on Tuesday. “There’s a real...

Comments / 0

Community Policy