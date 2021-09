Editor’s note: This is one in a series of essays written by central Pennsylvanians on what they recall from 9/11 and offering their perspective 20 years later. On Sept. 11, 2001, I head over to my parents as I always do before going to work in Harrisburg. I was picking up my father, my business partner, to attend a business meeting with a client In Harrisburg. I walk in and it’s way too quiet.