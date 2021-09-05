I went to Texas Roadhouse for the first time and saw how its huge portions served with folksy charm have led to booming sales

I went to Texas Roadhouse on a Thursday evening, thinking I would be able to walk in and be seated quickly enough. I knew the chain was popular, but I was still surprised to find a packed parking lot at the Rochester, New York, location on a weekday evening. The window advised customers to call ahead to reserve a seat, which I regretted not doing. The restaurant had updated hours posted over the door. It's one of many restaurants working on reduced hours right now. Walking inside, I realized the restaurant was even more crowded than I'd anticipated from the parking lot. I put our name in at the hostess stand and was told it would be about a 10-minute wait. I didn't mind the wait. I used the time to take in the ambiance, which was unlike that of any restaurant I'd been to before. The restaurant was packed, and I saw maybe two or three people wearing masks, while servers did not. I could almost forget we were in a pandemic. The walls were decorated with jerseys and uniforms from the local high-school sports teams right above the hostess station. A large moose head was mounted alongside the uniforms. I don't know what moose have to do with Texas, but it did add to a homey, country theme. Other walls were adorned with neon beer-brand signs, including Budweiser and Blue Moon. Nearly all the walls in the massive restaurant were decked out in decor, like these caricatures of some classic country artists. I also got some time to check out the butcher station with hand-cut steaks, which is one of the signature features of the chain. Above the steaks were the chain's iconic rolls, staying warm under a heating lamp. Another neon sign got at the heart of Texas Roadhouse: beer and beef. Under the sign, wait staff ran in and out of the kitchen, ferrying rolls to the full restaurant. The restaurant posted frequent hiring advertisements, most likely a symptom of the trouble restaurants across the US are having to attract workers. The waitstaff even wore shirts saying "I <3 my job. Want to love your job too?" After a wait of probably closer to 25 minutes, I followed a waitress, holding the coveted rolls, to my table. A menu advertised Texas Roadhouse's drinks, including margaritas that I'd heard I had to try. The restaurant is even bigger than it looks from the outside, and it seemed nearly full as I walked to my table. As I walked through the rest of the interior, the decor was consistent throughout. What seemed like at least a dozen animal heads were mounted on the walls, including a classic Americana jackalope. The decor is kitchsy in a way I found unexpectedly appealing. Cacti perched on booths and counters were reminders that the restaurant was supposed to be Southwest-themed. I sat down and opened up a massive menu, which was overwhelming with all its choices. Back at the table, the waitress recommended this massive blue margarita, called Kenny's Cooler after Kenny Chesney. For $7.25, it was huge and could easily be shared by at least two people. After we told the waitress we'd never been to Texas Roadhouse before, she brought us a sampler of some dishes to test: green beans in bacon grease, loaded mashed potatoes with cheese and bacon, pulled pork, and chili topped with cheese and red onions. We ordered the combo appetizer to try out a few dishes, including boneless wings, potato skins, and rattlesnake bites, which were fried jalapeños and cheese. We went through the appetizers all too quickly - and all agreed that the dipping sauces and spreads were a highlight. From the horseradish sauce that came with the rattlesnake bites to the cinnamon butter for the rolls, they went perfectly on the dishes they came with. Our entrées came, and the amount of food was staggering. I had no idea how we'd even start to finish it. I got the country-fried chicken, covered in a creamy white gravy. It was delicious, though I could hardly make a dent in it after the appetizers and rolls. The entrée also came with two sides, which themselves were huge. I chose the mashed potatoes and green beans, which I knew I'd like from the sampler. I'm not a big fan of steak, so I wanted to bring along someone who could really evaluate Texas Roadhouse's signature steaks. My fiancé, Joe, ordered this giant steak, with perfect grill marks. The steak was extra rare and smelled amazing. It was served smothered in mushrooms and onions, with a loaded baked potato as one of the sides. My sister was also game to test out the food, so she got a burger and fries. The Smokehouse Burger - half a pound of beef with mushrooms, onions, barbecue sauce, and mounds of gooey cheese - was delicious, according to her. The giant burger and fries were a huge amount of food for the $11.49 price. The 16-ounce ribeye, plus two sides, was $25. My fried chicken was just $12.99, an even better deal considering I ate it for three meals. We finally gave up and conceded there was no way we'd finish this food in one sitting. As we packed our food into takeout containers, our server even offered to bring us more rolls, with little covers so we could take the butter, too. I'm not the only one who had a good experience at Texas Roadhouse. Sales are exploding at the chain. Same-store sales are up over 80% over 2020, which was of course low because of COVID-19, but they're also up 21.3% over 2019 levels. Visits are up too, according to Placer.ai, indicating more customers are visiting the chain and are spending more money.
Cartersville, GA (September 15, 2021) – Texas Roadhouse is bringing its legendary hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch side dishes to Cartersville and currently hiring for all full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 7,570 square foot restaurant, at 195 Main Street Market Place, is scheduled to open in mid-November for dining and Curbside TO-GO.
Ah, Texas Roadhouse and their rolls are a thing of magic! Seriously, those rolls are like pillows of heaven, then you add that amazing cinnamon butter and it's like a mouth-gasm! Those rolls are often imitated by never duplicated- no one can make them like Texas Roadhouse!. You can't deny...
If I were to ask you what's one of the best places to get a steak in East Texas, a majority of you would name Texas Roadhouse as your first choice. For good reason, too. Their steaks are high quality. Another great aspect of a meal at Texas Roadhouse is those fantastic rolls. There apparently is now an unofficial challenge of how many of those rolls one person can eat in a setting.
Watch now: Bloomington Texas Roadhouse opens Monday. Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
Join Texas Roadhouse at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 9:30 to 1:30, on Friday, September 3 at Texas Roadhouse on the Bloodmobile. All donors will receive rolls and free appetizer card! Participate in our coloring contest! 1st place wins 12 free kid’s meals! Support OBI by dinning it at Texas Roadhouse from 11AM-2PM for the Dine 2 Donate!
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Fire Department, late Wednesday night employees at the Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road were cleaning the kitchen when a fire broke out. Firefighters say employees had moved the stove to clean behind it when something went wrong with the gas line, causing a fire to start.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Texas Roadhouse will provide peanuts and coupons to the restaurant during the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin’s next blood drive. The blood drive is Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All donors on that day will be entered to win a raffle basket...
Texas Roadhouse plans to open its third steakhouse in Northeast Florida, its latest pegged for River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The restaurant chain is hoping to begin construction sometime in spring 2022 and open that fall, according to Amanda Norton, communications manager for Texas Roadhouse. The plans are to...
The Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road experienced a small kitchen fire on Wednesday night, according to Lexington Fire Department Chief Battalion Jordan Saas. At around 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road, Saas said. Firefighters arrived minutes later and discovered a fire in the oven heat system in the kitchen.
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
