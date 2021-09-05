CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

I went to Texas Roadhouse for the first time and saw how its huge portions served with folksy charm have led to booming sales

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Krpl_0bnAoRyc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcrOr_0bnAoRyc00

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

  • Texas Roadhouse sales are surging well above 2019 levels.
  • I found a New York location to be homey and comfortable, with good food at relatively low prices.
  • I had a great experience, and I see why people are flocking to the restaurant.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .
I went to Texas Roadhouse on a Thursday evening, thinking I would be able to walk in and be seated quickly enough.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WCM1_0bnAoRyc00
A Texas Roadhouse location.

Texas Roadhouse

I knew the chain was popular, but I was still surprised to find a packed parking lot at the Rochester, New York, location on a weekday evening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25924k_0bnAoRyc00
The Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The window advised customers to call ahead to reserve a seat, which I regretted not doing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWchb_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The restaurant had updated hours posted over the door. It's one of many restaurants working on reduced hours right now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfacA_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Walking inside, I realized the restaurant was even more crowded than I'd anticipated from the parking lot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEYfZ_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I put our name in at the hostess stand and was told it would be about a 10-minute wait.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ix08_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I didn't mind the wait. I used the time to take in the ambiance, which was unlike that of any restaurant I'd been to before. The restaurant was packed, and I saw maybe two or three people wearing masks, while servers did not. I could almost forget we were in a pandemic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnwfO_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The walls were decorated with jerseys and uniforms from the local high-school sports teams right above the hostess station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ee0t4_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A large moose head was mounted alongside the uniforms. I don't know what moose have to do with Texas, but it did add to a homey, country theme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWa8D_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Other walls were adorned with neon beer-brand signs, including Budweiser and Blue Moon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQ7QT_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Nearly all the walls in the massive restaurant were decked out in decor, like these caricatures of some classic country artists.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7MV6_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I also got some time to check out the butcher station with hand-cut steaks, which is one of the signature features of the chain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOQn9_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Above the steaks were the chain's iconic rolls, staying warm under a heating lamp.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3sPR_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Another neon sign got at the heart of Texas Roadhouse: beer and beef.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tC5D_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Under the sign, wait staff ran in and out of the kitchen, ferrying rolls to the full restaurant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF6mV_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The restaurant posted frequent hiring advertisements, most likely a symptom of the trouble restaurants across the US are having to attract workers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFPXG_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The waitstaff even wore shirts saying "I <3 my job. Want to love your job too?"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bnOa_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

After a wait of probably closer to 25 minutes, I followed a waitress, holding the coveted rolls, to my table.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgSwW_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A menu advertised Texas Roadhouse's drinks, including margaritas that I'd heard I had to try.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMCQ5_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The restaurant is even bigger than it looks from the outside, and it seemed nearly full as I walked to my table.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qf2w_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

As I walked through the rest of the interior, the decor was consistent throughout.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzYL3_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

What seemed like at least a dozen animal heads were mounted on the walls, including a classic Americana jackalope.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBdse_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The decor is kitchsy in a way I found unexpectedly appealing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrwJj_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Cacti perched on booths and counters were reminders that the restaurant was supposed to be Southwest-themed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4lEz_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I sat down and opened up a massive menu, which was overwhelming with all its choices.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q58Yi_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Back at the table, the waitress recommended this massive blue margarita, called Kenny's Cooler after Kenny Chesney.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N33yn_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

For $7.25, it was huge and could easily be shared by at least two people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHVJ9_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

After we told the waitress we'd never been to Texas Roadhouse before, she brought us a sampler of some dishes to test: green beans in bacon grease, loaded mashed potatoes with cheese and bacon, pulled pork, and chili topped with cheese and red onions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee5Bc_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We ordered the combo appetizer to try out a few dishes, including boneless wings, potato skins, and rattlesnake bites, which were fried jalapeños and cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pm6q4_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We went through the appetizers all too quickly - and all agreed that the dipping sauces and spreads were a highlight. From the horseradish sauce that came with the rattlesnake bites to the cinnamon butter for the rolls, they went perfectly on the dishes they came with.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aid32_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Our entrées came, and the amount of food was staggering. I had no idea how we'd even start to finish it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474fM5_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I got the country-fried chicken, covered in a creamy white gravy. It was delicious, though I could hardly make a dent in it after the appetizers and rolls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zy7l_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The entrée also came with two sides, which themselves were huge. I chose the mashed potatoes and green beans, which I knew I'd like from the sampler.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIu7b_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I'm not a big fan of steak, so I wanted to bring along someone who could really evaluate Texas Roadhouse's signature steaks. My fiancé, Joe, ordered this giant steak, with perfect grill marks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VTbZ_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The steak was extra rare and smelled amazing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15A057_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It was served smothered in mushrooms and onions, with a loaded baked potato as one of the sides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgdpi_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My sister was also game to test out the food, so she got a burger and fries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RqVH_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The Smokehouse Burger - half a pound of beef with mushrooms, onions, barbecue sauce, and mounds of gooey cheese - was delicious, according to her.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMQIc_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The giant burger and fries were a huge amount of food for the $11.49 price.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F498d_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The 16-ounce ribeye, plus two sides, was $25.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aD5pL_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My fried chicken was just $12.99, an even better deal considering I ate it for three meals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n71nv_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We finally gave up and conceded there was no way we'd finish this food in one sitting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FM8Ed_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

As we packed our food into takeout containers, our server even offered to bring us more rolls, with little covers so we could take the butter, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goaXV_0bnAoRyc00
Texas Roadhouse.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I'm not the only one who had a good experience at Texas Roadhouse. Sales are exploding at the chain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THjfo_0bnAoRyc00

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Same-store sales are up over 80% over 2020, which was of course low because of COVID-19, but they're also up 21.3% over 2019 levels. Visits are up too, according to Placer.ai, indicating more customers are visiting the chain and are spending more money.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTERr_0bnAoRyc00

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Source: Insider, Nation's Restaurant News

The chain's sales are booming, and I can see why. Good food in huge quantities, plus a sense of normality by returning to a well-known restaurant, are more appealing than ever in 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pu0w9_0bnAoRyc00

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 11

Robert Burrell
11d ago

a good veterinarian could have got that steak back up and walking in a few minutes that piece of meat wasn't done and was probably still bellowing

Reply(2)
4
Aaroniusstuponius
10d ago

lol...those are not perfect grill marks...although you have to keep the steak on the grill longer than a minute to obtain them.

Reply
2
Related
wbhfradio.org

Texas Roadhouse Brings 200 New Jobs to Cartersville

Cartersville, GA (September 15, 2021) – Texas Roadhouse is bringing its legendary hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch side dishes to Cartersville and currently hiring for all full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 7,570 square foot restaurant, at 195 Main Street Market Place, is scheduled to open in mid-November for dining and Curbside TO-GO.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Are You the East Texan to Win the Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge?

If I were to ask you what's one of the best places to get a steak in East Texas, a majority of you would name Texas Roadhouse as your first choice. For good reason, too. Their steaks are high quality. Another great aspect of a meal at Texas Roadhouse is those fantastic rolls. There apparently is now an unofficial challenge of how many of those rolls one person can eat in a setting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Mashed

35% Of People Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Best Quality Bread

When it comes to sandwiches, most people put all their focus on the meats and cheeses that go into them, followed by the array of fresh vegetables and unique sauces. We can't blame those that put a heavy emphasis on these things — after all, who wants a sandwich filled with low-quality meat and limp veggies? But we're here today to remind you that bread is just as deserving of your attention as well. As Brick Market Deli notes, picking out the right encasing for your sub is key to enhancing both its texture and flavor, not to mention that those two heavenly slices of carbs keep all the delectable ingredients of your sando intact, allowing you to munch on it relatively mess-free.
RESTAURANTS
NBC Connecticut

Taco Bell Tests 30-Day Taco Subscription to Drive More Frequent Visits

Taco Bell is testing a 30-day pass for a free taco a day in Tucson, Arizona restaurants. Customers can redeem their Taco Lover's Pass until Nov. 24 at participating locations. Burger King and Panera Bread have created similar programs in the past for coffee to drive more frequent visits. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KLAW 101

Texas Roadhouse on Tap for Holiday Weekend Blood Drive

Join Texas Roadhouse at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 9:30 to 1:30, on Friday, September 3 at Texas Roadhouse on the Bloodmobile. All donors will receive rolls and free appetizer card! Participate in our coloring contest! 1st place wins 12 free kid’s meals! Support OBI by dinning it at Texas Roadhouse from 11AM-2PM for the Dine 2 Donate!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Roadhouse#Good Food#Restaurants#Burger#Food Drink#Budweiser#Americana
WTVQ

Texas Roadhouse closed due to kitchen fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Fire Department, late Wednesday night employees at the Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road were cleaning the kitchen when a fire broke out. Firefighters say employees had moved the stove to clean behind it when something went wrong with the gas line, causing a fire to start.
LEXINGTON, KY
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Burgers You Can Get at a Fast Food Restaurant

Americans are said to consume an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year — roughly an astonishing 156 per person. The average American is said to eat about three a week — but for every burger-free vegan, there is presumably at least one carnivore who eats a burger every day. (Beware of these 30 popular fast […]
RESTAURANTS
WSAW

Blood Center, Texas Roadhouse team up for blood drive on Sept. 14.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Texas Roadhouse will provide peanuts and coupons to the restaurant during the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin’s next blood drive. The blood drive is Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All donors on that day will be entered to win a raffle basket...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Updated: Kitchen fire breaks out at Texas Roadhouse in Lexington

The Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road experienced a small kitchen fire on Wednesday night, according to Lexington Fire Department Chief Battalion Jordan Saas. At around 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road, Saas said. Firefighters arrived minutes later and discovered a fire in the oven heat system in the kitchen.
LEXINGTON, KY
Business Insider

Expert Ratings For Texas Roadhouse

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
TEXAS STATE
styleblueprint.com

RECIPE: Classic Breakfast Tacos

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. A week is not complete without some tacos, right? That may be a bit extreme, but the statement holds some truth about the all-in appeal of the taco.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
lovefromtheoven.com

Broccoli Casserole With Ritz Crackers

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Broccoli Casserole With Ritz Crackers is a comfort food classic! This cheesy, and easy, casserole is always a crowd pleaser, from busy weeknight meals to special holiday dinners. Even the pickiest eaters can’t resist their green veggies when you serve them in this creamy, cheesy broccoli casserole.
RECIPES
Thrillist

We Tried Panera's New Mac 'n Cheese Sandwich to See if It's Any Good

Have you ever worked in an office? Then surely you’ve been to Panera, that place you go when you’re craving a soup and a sandwich and you have an extra $11. If you haven’t been paying attention to the chain, it’s expanded its menu offerings, and now serves up grain bowls worthy of those expensive salad chains and a new line of flatbread pizzas.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy