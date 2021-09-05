CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

One teenager dead, another injured in 1 a.m. shooting, Mississippi police report

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
One teenager is dead and another is injured in a early Saturday morning shooting in Jackson.

Investigators report that a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times on Marwood Drive and was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second 15-year-old victim was also shot multiple times. He was also transported to a hospital and then airlifted to Batson Children Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No motive or suspect names have been given at this time.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

