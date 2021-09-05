Letter: Guide us backwards, Mark Edwards, to the Bard productions of old

When my kids were young, I would joke about their reading preferences. Of the youngest (who was maybe 13), I would say, “We don’t know if he can read.” If Wonderworks had been around then, I would have sat my son down and read Angus Fletcher’s exploration of the history and the psychology of literature to him, word by word. I think it might have convinced him, and I hope it will convince others that there are benefits and pleasures that you can get from literature that are unique and valuable. Unlike many writers who have analysed how various forms work (as I did in my book Thirteen Ways of Looking at the Novel), Fletcher focuses on what cognitive psychologists have learned about what parts of the human brain do and how they do it, and connects that to innovative works in the history of literature and their related forms – songs, opera, film and TV. He explores many works we are familiar with (The Odyssey, Hamlet, Don Quixote, Mrs Dalloway, 30 Rock) and others we may never have heard of (The Epic of Sundiata, The Dream of the Red Chamber, Varney, the Vampyre). His desire is not to rate them or rank them but to show how they have contributed to the ever-widening appeal and power of invention and narrative.