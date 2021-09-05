CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Australia warned climate crisis will ‘wreak havoc’ on economy if coal isn’t phased out

By Adam Morton Climate and environment editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490l3P_0bnAnjsb00
Smokestacks of Loy Yang Power Station in Traralgon, Victoria Photograph: David Gray/Getty Images/500px Prime

A senior UN official has warned the climate crisis will “wreak havoc” across the Australian economy if coal is not rapidly phased out, and joined those explicitly calling for the Morrison government to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction goals.

In a pre-recorded speech to an Australian National University forum to be held on Monday, Selwin Hart , the UN’s assistant secretary general for climate action and special advisor to the secretary general, reiterated calls for OECD countries such as Australia to stop using coal by 2030.

Related: Coalition’s misleading tactics will no longer cut it – the IPCC report shows our future depends on urgent climate action | Adam Morton

Hart, a former top diplomat and climate official for Barbados, highlighted the extent to which the Morrison government has become isolated by resisting calls to set a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050, but said greater action this decade was just as important.

He cited scientific advice that global emissions needed to be cut by 45% this decade to keep limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach, and called for an increased commitment before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

“National governments responsible for 73% of global emissions have now committed to net zero by mid-century. We urge Australia to join them as a matter of urgency. All Pacific small island nations have made this commitment,” he said in an address recorded for the ANU Crawford Leadership Forum.

“We welcome the 2050 net zero commitments of all states and territories of Australia. We also welcome the explicit support for 2050 net zero targets from peak business bodies such as the National Farmers Federation, the Business Council of Australia, and the Australian Industry Group, along with many of the country’s largest businesses.

“While crucial, these long-term national net zero commitments are only part of what is needed. It is essential they are backed by ambitious 2030 targets and clear plans to achieve them, otherwise we will not see the changes in the real economy we urgently need.”

The Morrison government has a 2030 target of a 26-28% cut in emissions compared with 2005 levels. The Coalition rejected advice from the Climate Change Authority that suggested it set a 45-65% target over that timeframe.

On coal, Hart said market forces showed its days were numbered. He said investors were increasingly abandoning it in favour of renewables, which were now cheaper in most places” and the expectation coal assets would be stranded was hastening the decline. But the shift was not happening fast enough to avert a global climate catastrophe, he said.

“We fully understand the role that coal and other fossil fuels have played in Australia’s economy, even if mining accounts for a small fraction – around 2% – of overall jobs. But it’s essential to have a broader, more honest and rational conversation about what is in Australia’s interests, because the bottom line is clear,” he said.

“If the world does not rapidly phase out coal, climate change will wreak havoc right across the Australian economy – from agriculture to tourism, and right across the services sector. Similarly, [it will affect] construction, housing and the property sector in a country where the vast majority live on or near a coastline.”

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

Hart’s intervention follows similar recent calls from leading climate officials from the US, UK and Europe. Dr Jonathan Pershing, the deputy to US presidential climate envoy John Kerry, told Guardian Australia last month that Australia’s targets were “not sufficient” and the country should be considering a 50% cut in emissions by 2030.

An Australian Conservation Foundation survey of 15,000 people released last week found a majority of people in every federal electorate believed the Morrison government should be doing more to tackle the climate crisis, and some Liberal MPs – notably Warren Entsch and Jason Falinski – have called for the 2030 emissions target to be increased.

But some Nationals MPs remain strongly opposed to greater climate action. The deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, said on Friday we would not yield to what he called “straight-out bullying” on the issue.

Morrison has promised a long-term emissions strategy before the Glasgow summit in November, but not committed to lifting targets or new policies. The treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, recently told Guardian Australia “ progress is being made behind closed doors ” within the government on climate change, but said he was “very comfortable” with the 2030 target.

Related: Barnaby Joyce declares he won’t be ‘bullied’ on climate science

Last week, the environment minister, Sussan Ley, greenlit the expansion of an underground coal mine north of Wollongong . It was the government’s first approval for additional coal mining since the federal court found she has a duty of care to protect young people from the climate crisis.

Hart quoted a previous call by the UN secretary general, António Guterres, for wealthy countries to phase out coal by 2030 and other countries, which have had less opportunity to develop using fossil fuels, to stop using it by 2040.

“If adopted, this timetable would leave nearly a decade for Australia to ensure a just transition for its coal workers and others affected,” he said.

“We are at a critical juncture in the climate crisis. If G20 countries including Australia choose business-as-usual, climate change will soon send Australia’s high living standards up in flames. By contrast, if countries including Australia choose bold climate action, a new wave of prosperity, jobs, fairness and sustained economic growth is there for the taking.”

The latest assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found emissions were already affecting weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe, contributing to an increase in heatwaves, heavier rainfall events and more intense droughts and tropical cyclones. In Australia, average temperatures above land have increased by about 1.4C since 1910 .

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Warren Entsch
Person
António Guterres
Person
Sussan Ley
Person
Barnaby Joyce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Australia#World Economy#Coal Mining#Loy Yang Power Station#Un#Australian#National University#Oecd#Ipcc#Coalition#Twitter#Tiktok#Spotify#Conservation Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
Related
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

World’s biggest machine capturing carbon from air turned on in Iceland

The world’s largest plant designed to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turn it into rock started has running, the companies behind the project said on Wednesday. The plant, named Orca after the Icelandic word “orka” meaning “energy”, consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes that look like shipping containers.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Australia’s move to share defence technology with US fans concerns over weapons’ ultimate use

Fears about Australian military technology ending up in the wrong hands have been reignited by moves to share more defence technology with the United States. Australia is aiming to become a top 10 exporter of defence goods. Critics have attacked a lack of transparency over what weapons Australia exports, and the possibility of those exports being used in civil wars and human rights abuses.
ChinaWNCY

China should pledge absolute CO2 emissions cap – advisory body

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China needs to impose an absolute cap on carbon emissions during the 2021-2025 period to help meet its climate goals, an influential government advisory body said in a new report. China currently has no set cap on greenhouse gas emissions, now the highest in the world at...
Energy Industrymoneyandmarkets.com

Europe’s Green Energy Dream Is Painful for Consumers

Green energy has many benefits. Solar and wind energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and helps alleviate problems attributed to climate change. Costs of the technologies are trending down, making green energy more affordable. But renewable energy does have at least one drawback. It can be unpredictable and needs a...
Agriculturethebossmagazine.com

Australia defies UN climate scientists, stands by coal

UN has urged countries to phase out the use of coal by 2030 Australia is dedicated to coal. The world’s sixth largest country issued a rebuke on Monday to the... UN has urged countries to phase out the use of coal by 2030. Australia is dedicated to coal. The world’s...
AustraliaThe Guardian

Fossil fever: driving and digging on Australia’s dinosaur trail

Picturing western Queensland as the floor of an ocean takes imagination – but it doesn’t take long to find evidence of prehistoric plenty. Guardian Australia lifestyle editor Alyx Gorman recommends this story where we go back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the countryside.
IndustryThe Guardian

Australia’s pro-climate companies urged to lobby government more

Australian companies that say they support action to address the climate crisis do little to no lobbying of governments compared with vocal fossil fuel industries, a report has found. The analysis by InfluenceMap, a UK-based climate thinktank, found the growing support by companies for net zero emissions targets for 2050...
EnvironmentRenewableEnergyWorld.com

The true cost of climate change inaction

Contributed by Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline Renewable Capital. You’ve likely seen the news: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released a report emphasizing humans’ extensive impact on global climate. The report outlined the devastating consequences of our actions and warned that we must make a rapid and unprecedented societal change to combat the perils of a world warmed by 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. We have long dragged our feet on making these transitions, particularly as it pertains to limiting fossil fuels used to produce electricity and for transportation. But what if we are undergoing it even more than we think, and the costs of inaction are more severe than we realize? What if the IPCC’s dire warning is based on information that underestimates the need for lightning-fast decarbonization?
EnvironmentThe Conversation

Climate change: ditch 90% of world’s coal and 60% of oil and gas to limit warming to 1.5°C – experts

Global mean surface temperatures reached 1.2°C above the pre-industrial average in 2020, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in its recent report that Earth could hit 1.5°C in as little as a decade. The 0.3°C separating these two temperatures make a world of difference. Scientists believe that stabilising our warming world’s temperature at 1.5°C could help avoid the most serious effects of climate change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy