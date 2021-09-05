CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Don’t buy UDWR’s PR about the dangerous, trout-killing Rotenone

By Constance Lynn
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2009, a friend and I were hiking along East Fork Boulder Creek in Southern Utah and came across hundreds of dead brook trout floating in the creek. Upon calling the Department of Wildlife Resources, I learned that the water was poisoned with the chemical Rotenone. The purpose of this “treatment” was to sterilize the creek in order to rid the water of the unwanted fish species and to then reintroduce the Colorado River cutthroat trout, and UDWR intended to repeat this poisoning protocol for two more years.

