Letter: Don’t buy UDWR’s PR about the dangerous, trout-killing Rotenone

This has been quite the year for exciting wildlife videos from Yellowstone National Park. The latest shows a wolf who repeatedly bites a much larger bear in the butt. In the video on Facebook, posted by Gary Gaston to a Yellowstone Nation Park group, you can see the lone wolf messing with the big bear. You can't see from the video if they are fighting over a carcass or the wolf was just feeling playful. The bear doesn't seem to be amused and eventually takes a seat to cover his exposed bum. There are a number of birds gathered nearby which to me would indicate that there is food in the area.