This Cincinnati company ranks No. 1 among Forbes’ top employers in Ohio

Financial news website Forbes.com, along with Statista, compiled a list of the best employers in each of the fifty states. They surveyed 80,000 employees with companies of at least 500 workers, asking them to rank their companies on criteria including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked respondents how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.