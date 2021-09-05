Wild horse roundup of 733 mustangs begins in northwest Colorado

The Bureau of Land Management has halted its attempted roundup of wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin horse management area in Moffat County. The total number of horses rounded up by BLM, using helicopters, is estimated at 608, short of the 783 BLM had said it needed to clear from the area. Advocates for the herd have been pressing members of Congress and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to halt or delay the roundup and a more robust stakeholder process. And they're now calling for a congressional investigation into how the roundup was conducted.