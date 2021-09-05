CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas college football rankings: Aggies are worth No. 1 to start

By Reid Laymance, Staff writer, Reid Laymance
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first college football playoff rankings won’t be out for two months but that doesn’t mean we can’t start ranking the 12 FBS schools in Texas:. The Aggies pulled away from Kent State for a 41-10 win. The A&M power brokers will wait at least another week before extending Jimbo Fisher’s contract but College Station area businesses are starting to line up to sponsor interviews with new QB Haynes King.

