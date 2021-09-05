Anna Marie Dare (Sweet Annie)

Anna Marie (Loomis) Dare, 78, of Milton-Freewater, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1943, in Yakima, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Roland (Jerry) Dare in 2018; and her siblings, Barbara and Johnny Loomis. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Foster and Debbie Creeley; and son, Steve Watson (Dare) and their families which include nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: David Loomis, Robert Loomis, Roberta Wells, Victoria Estrada, Helen Yvonne McDonald and Dennis Loomis.