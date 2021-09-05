CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 policies dominates testimony at Mat-Su School Board meeting

Cover picture for the articleThe Mat-Su School Board heard extensive public testimony on the subject of mask wearing at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday evening. Students, parents and medical professionals expressed their opinions during the meeting. Feelings were mixed, with many parents and students imploring the administration to protect students vis a mask mandate. Student Trinity Hopkins felt that the school board is not acting on behalf of students, but on parents who disagree with medical advice.

