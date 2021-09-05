Langdon Long Ago

Older residents of Cavalier County kept scrapbooks or newspaper clippings of tragic events. In what must have been early 1976, the late Ila MacDonald invited me over to the house she shared with her sisters and brought out some clippings of a tropical storm that had destroyed Galveston, Texas, in 1900. Three relatives of their family had been killed in this storm, and there are memorial stones for this Elford family in the cemetery at Walhalla. Before going to Texas, the family had lived in what is now Harvey Township, and two brothers had a store on the west side of Main Street in Langdon. What was originally known as the Elford house in Langdon (later owned by Finnerty, Zettel and Howatt families) was built in the 1890s, weathered the cyclone of 1909 which destroyed several nearby buildings, and is still standing today.