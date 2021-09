While the vast majority of shows out there have managed to return from where they were pre-pandemic, we’ve been waiting for a long time on The Amazing Race 33. For those who did not know, there were episodes filmed for the long-running CBS show all the way back in early 2020; however, it was one of the first shows (understandably) to shut down due to the health crisis. It faces more challenges than almost any other coming back to production. Unless the show was to shift entirely to domestic-based legs, there are different requirements for all international travel these days. It’s complicated and could easily produce headaches aplenty for production.