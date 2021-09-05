CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIXERS SIMMONS FOR KINGS HIELD? WE’D DO THAT IN A HEARTBEAT!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, the Sixers are 23 days from the start of training camp, and they are no closer to trading Ben Simmons than they were on June 20 when he melted down into a puddle against Hawks in game 7 of the Eastern semis. Simmons has demanded a trade and says...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Score 23-25 Points A Game If He Shot 75-80% On Free Throws

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.
NBAInternational Business Times

Sixers' New 'Three-Point Specialist' Makes Arguable Ben Simmons Claim Amid Trade Rumors

A Philadelphia 76ers’ new addition has spoken highly of Ben Simmons. Widespread rumors claim some NBA teams doubt whether Simmons could still be of great help inside the court following the three-time All-Star’s poor showing this past post-season. However, according to Sixers’ “ newest three-point specialist ” Georges Niang, Simmons...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Believes Philadelphia 76ers Shouldn't Trade Ben Simmons Until He Plays His Value Up

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about names in basketball today. There are a lot of differing viewpoints on him after his most recent playoff run. Some will relentlessly praise what he brings on the defensive side of the court, while others will point to his issue with free-throw shooting and scoring issues, and suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers should trade the 3-time All-Star.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBANBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant dunk, Ben Simmons hit a 3 in open run (VIDEO)

Chris Johnson is one of the better-known trainers working with NBA players in the offseason. Players flood his gym and there are some entertaining open runs at his place in Los Angeles. Highlights from a recent run — with Ja Morant skying to finish an alley-oop, and even Ben Simmons...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers podcast: Ben Simmons & Blazers trade analysis

On this episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Stevie Cozens of Rip City Project, FanSided’s Portland Trail Blazers site. He gives plenty of unique perspective on how and why the Blazers would be interested in a Ben Simmons trade. Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline starts things off with...
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons 'ain't that damn good'

The latest twist in the saga involving Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons intending to skip the start of training camp to orchestrate a trade included ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst saying Wednesday that Simmons had told his current employer "it's not his job to fix his trade value" months after one unnamed NBA executive claimed the 25-year-old was "so broken" coming off his woeful offensive production during playoff games.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Ben Simmons and the Sixers Can Both Win

The Ben Simmons Saga in Philadelphia is now entering its fourth month of agony. A situation that (this time, at least) started with Simmons’s flummoxing playoff series against the Hawks, included his teammates and coach wondering aloud about his postseason utility, and quickly entered a full-blown trade watch, is seemingly close to reaching a breaking point. This week, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported Simmons “no longer wants to be a Sixer” and is threatening to skip training camp, which begins Sept. 28. This makes sense considering Simmons has been shopped around like an old couch on Craigslist for practically the entire summer. Though even as tensions rise and with the season now only a little over a month away, there’s still time for both the Sixers and Simmons to come out the other side of this experience in better positions.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The reason Sixers should NOT trade Ben Simmons yet, according to Jalen Rose

If the Philadelphia 76ers really want to trade Ben Simmons, as has been the talk all offseason long, then Jalen Rose thinks they may have to wait for a bit. Simmons appears to be firm on wanting to be traded away from the Sixers, and Philly seems to feel the same way. However, the team’s asking price for the Australian playmaker remains sky-high, which is why no team is willing to do the deal with them.

