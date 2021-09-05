CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cast and Release Date for The Accountant 2, And Other Information

By Amy Comfi
centralrecorder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Accountant” Gavin O’Connor, the director, spoke with the people at the “ReelBlend” podcast and confirmed the sequel. He said that he wouldn’t be making a sequel. “The Way Back, “He noted that “we are doing an ‘Accountant‘ sequel. We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing ‘The Accountant’ again.”This news was announced on September 2, and it means that things are only in the early stages of preproduction. O’Connor did not mention a script so it is possible that it will be some time before the film’s fans can see it on the big screen.

