Cast and Release Date for The Accountant 2, And Other Information

Cry Macho is an upcoming American Neo-Western drama film which is written and directed by Clint Eastwood. Cry Macho is an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by Richard Nash. Clint Eastwood has been one of the most talented directors who has grabbed an eight-time Golden Globe Award is set to back again on the screens with another most awaited film that is Cry Macho. Fans out there are very excited to know when the film is set to premiere and what kind of plot it will pose. Here, in this section, we will get to know each and everything which you should know about the story.