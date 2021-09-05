Matthew McConaughey Most Grossing Movie Could Surprise You!
For his 2014 space adventure film, Matthew McConaughey joined forces with Christopher Nolan. “Interstellar.”According to The NumbersThe film earned $651 million worldwide with a staggering $188 million at US box offices. These numbers placed the film at number one on McConaughey’s list of highest-grossing movies. The animated feature is second. “Sing, “Buster Moon, starring the actor. The film grossed over $632million worldwide, with just $19 million in behind. “Interstellar.”centralrecorder.com
Comments / 1