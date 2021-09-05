CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A day on which we must remember

By Michael Dobie
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first saw the smoke while crossing the Verrazzano Bridge. It was a couple days after the collapse of the Twin Towers, and I was on my way back to New York. I remember feeling strange inside, like my heart and mind were in combat, dread and nerves colliding before my first glimpse of the scene, as I drove over the bridge toward Brooklyn. And there it was, the smoke, off to the left. It was not a plume at that point, more of a heavy cloud blanketing the southern tip of Manhattan, shrouding the details of the awfulness behind it.

