A day on which we must remember

I first saw the smoke while crossing the Verrazzano Bridge. It was a couple days after the collapse of the Twin Towers, and I was on my way back to New York. I remember feeling strange inside, like my heart and mind were in combat, dread and nerves colliding before my first glimpse of the scene, as I drove over the bridge toward Brooklyn. And there it was, the smoke, off to the left. It was not a plume at that point, more of a heavy cloud blanketing the southern tip of Manhattan, shrouding the details of the awfulness behind it.