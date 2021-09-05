CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

In 'Loteria,' Life And Death Battle For A Girl's Fate

KUCB
 5 days ago

On a hot day in Oaxaca City, a young girl named Clara is chosen for a special game of chance. The game is called Loteria. It's a kind of Mexican bingo. It's also the title of Karla Valenti's new middle-grade novel. Karla Valenti joins us now to talk about it. Welcome to the program.

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Death#Long Life#Mexican#Asrean#Latinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Mexico City
Related
Posted by
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

“It Was Fate.” How 1 Little Girl Came To Be Named After A Famous Hippo.

It’s common for people to be named after someone special in their life, but the story behind Fiona Shephard’s name might be the best one ever. Rather than being inspired by a family member or close friend, this baby girl’s parents named her after a famous hippo from the Cincinnati Zoo. Unusual as that may sound, even Fiona’s parents were surprised by this perfect last-minute decision.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Review: 'Fates and Furies' author sets new novel in nunnery

“Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books) Little is known about Marie de France, a 12th century poet who lived in England but is known for the romances and fables she wrote in French. From a handful of facts, Lauren Groff has written a richly imaginative account of her life that casts her as a mystic, warrior and proto-feminist separatist.
Visual ArtKUCB

Banksy Piece That Self-Shredded After It Sold Is Up For Auction Again

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. 'Tis true - one person's trash is another's treasure, especially true when the trash is by the artist Banksy. His famed half-shredded piece, "Love Is In The Bin," is up for auction again. It's a spray-painted image of a girl with a balloon. The piece self-destructed during the last time it was at auction, leaving ash and tears on the bottom of the piece. This time it's expected to sell for well over $5 million - if only half-shredded art could go for half the price.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Maya C. James Reviews Home Is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo

Home Is Not a Country , Safia Elhillo (Make Me a World/ Random House Children’s 978-0-593-17705-1, $17.99, 224pp, hc) March 2021. Cover by Shaylin Wallace. “What if?” is the question that guides Nima’s journey across time and borders. What if her mother had stayed in Sudan, rather than living in a country where their language is feared and hated? What if Nima was a graceful girl, who spoke Arabic gracefully and poured peppermint-milk tea without spilling a drop? What if Nima could shrink herself, and become a new version of herself? One that would bring her dead father back?
Books & Literaturecntraveler.com

Author Lauren Groff on the Trips That Have Inspired Her Books: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Lauren Groff's name has been thrown around a number of times on this podcast as the author of some of our favorite books to read on vacation. Her latest, Matrix, is out this week—and was one of our most anticipated releases of the year. It's the fictional retelling of the life of Marie de France, a historical figure from the 12th century with no known backstory to speak of. In the lead up to actually writing the novel, Groff took a trip to live with Benedictine nuns in Connecticut to get a sense of abbey life. In fact, many of her novels and short stories have been birthed from family vacations, research trips, and even her honeymoon. We sat down with the Gainesville, Florida–based writer to learn more about her travels, writing process, and what books she's excited to read this year.
TechnologyKUCB

Over the Summer, Sammy Salvano Created A Prosthetic Hand For A Friend

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sammy Salvano has always been a bit of an inventor. His most recent creation took him all summer long. With the help of a 3D printer, 14-year-old Sammy built a prosthetic hand for his friend Ewan Kirby. Ewan is missing fingers on one hand. The new prosthetic fits well. Ewan tested it by picking up his mom's car keys. Sammy wants to be an engineer, and it looks like he's off to a good start. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ Review: A Little Piece Of Haven

For someone who doesn't like talking or even thinking too much about feelings, I really loved Life is Strange: True Colors. I liked it so much, in fact, that I can forgive having to spell colours without the 'u'. I mean this in the best way: playing True Colors made me feel as if I was within a CW show, and loving every minute of it.
Food & DrinksKUCB

Grimace, McDonald's Purple Character, Leaves The Internet Confused

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. McDonald's has an ensemble of iconic mascots. There's the Hamburglar, the masked hamburger thief. There's Mayor McCheese. Ronald McDonald, of course, is the face of the chain. And then there's Grimace, that purple blob thing. I couldn't tell you what he is, but apparently Brian Bates can. In an interview with the CBC, the McDonald's manager of the year said - drumroll, please - Grimace is a taste bud.
Books & LiteratureGreenwichTime

Horror Novel 'My Heart Is a Chainsaw' Gives Us a New Kind of Final Girl

One of the most tired tropes in horror is, arguably, the virginal good girl who vanquishes the slasher at the end of the film, her sex-amped pals left mangled and bloody in the villain’s wake. My Heart Is a Chainsaw, by indigenous horror writer Stephen Graham Jones, is both an homage to this trope, the Final Girl, and a big old “fuck you” to the concept that only good girls can prevail.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho author explores themes of faith and grief in debut novel

Like many people, first-time novelist Darlene West is acquainted with grief and depression. Earlier in her life, she volunteered at mental hospitals to lead Bible studies. The people she met there were often grieving or depressed. Those experiences helped her write her new novel, “Awakened by Grace,” that explores themes of chronic grief and faith.
Books & LiteratureBeaumont Enterprise

Review: 'Fates and Furies' author sets new novel in nunnery

“Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books) Little is known about Marie de France, a 12th century poet who lived in England but is known for the romances and fables she wrote in French. From a handful of facts, Lauren Groff has written a richly imaginative account of her life that casts her as a mystic, warrior and proto-feminist separatist.
Books & Literatureseattlepi.com

Review: 'Fates and Furies' author sets new novel in nunnery

“Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books) Little is known about Marie de France, a 12th century poet who lived in England but is known for the romances and fables she wrote in French. From a handful of facts, Lauren Groff has written a richly imaginative account of her life that casts her as a mystic, warrior and proto-feminist separatist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy